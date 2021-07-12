‘Lost Judgment’ PC disagreement might see the series come to an end

It seems that a disagreement between Sega and the talent agency behind Lost Judgment‘s celebrity role could see the series come to an end.

As reported by Japanese outlet Nikkan Taishu (translated by Kotaku), an entertainment insider was reportedly quoted saying that the upcoming action game could be the last in the series.

This is because: “Those on the side of the game developer and those on the side of [Kimura’s talent agency] Johnny’s are said to have been unable to reach an agreement regarding the platforms to sell the game.”

Takuya Kimura is one of Japan’s biggest celebrity actors who also plays Lost Judgement‘s protagonist, Takayuki Yagami.

According to the report from Nikkan Taishu, the actor’s talent agency would not be okay with the release of the game on PC with the issue appearing to be with how the PC version would impact Johnny’s management of Kimura’s likeness as well as a dislike of the platform.

Earlier this year, Sega reportedly hinted that the latest entry in the series would be coming to Steam before taking back the statement on a later date.

A Sega spokesperson told PCGamer at the time: “The game is being announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time.”

Lost Judgment is set to launch globally on September 21 later this year.

