Lost Limp Bizkit mod for ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ has been rediscovered

A legendary mod for Fallout: New Vegas that adds Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst to the game has been rediscovered, years after it was supposedly lost.

The original but unofficial Limp Bizkit mod was released in 2015 and saw a Fred Durst lookalike take on the role of Fallout: New Vegas companion but would only talk in song lyrics.

However, less than a year after it was released, it was seemingly wiped from Nexus Mods forever. The only clip of it to survive the purge was this 40-second Youtube video, “My Fred Durst Mod For Fallout: NV”.

Despite apparently being lost to time, the original Limp Bizkit mod was rediscovered over the weekend and swiftly restored.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, today we’ve made modding history,” wrote YouTuber MickyD on social media. “The Limp Bizkit mod for Fallout: New Vegas has been found and restored!”

And the whole thing happened by accident. Taking to social media, UsagiCola explained that they had nothing to do with the actual creation of the mod, they just happened to have saved it at the time and recently rediscovered the files on a harddrive [via PCGamer].

Now fans can play Fallout: New Vegas to the soothing sounds of Fred Durst and his iconic red cap saying “It’s my way, my way or the highway”, “Keep rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’” and “It’s a fucked up game” thanks to a free download of the mod.

Even actual Fred Durst seems stoked by the discovery, sharing the news on his own social media platform alongside a comment of “nice”.

There’s still no word from Amazon Prime Video if Fred Durst will be making an appearance in the TV adaptation of Fallout though.

