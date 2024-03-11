‘Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD’ and ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’ release dates confirmed

Nintendo has confirmed release dates for the HD remaster of Luigi’s Mansion 2 and the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 (or Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon as it was known in North America) was originally released in 2013 for the 3DS following the success of 2001’s Luigi’s Mansion. The HD remaster will feature enhanced visuals, as players visit the chilling locales of the eerie Evershade Valley after the spirit-pacifying Dark Moon shattered.

As part of the MAR10 day celebrations that take place every year on March 10, Nintendo has confirmed Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is due for release June 27 2024.

The company also announced that a remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is coming May 23.

Originally released in 2004 for the Gamecube, the visually enhanced remake of The Thousand-Year Door sees Mario and the gang track down a missing Princess Peach and explore the legend of the crystal stars.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door are the only first-party releases Nintendo has confirmed for 2024, following the release of Princess Peach Showtime later this month. It’s leading many to assume the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced in the near-future.

Mario day also saw Nintendo confirm that three classic Gameboy titles will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Library this week. 1990’s Dr Mario, 1999’s Mario Golf and 2000’s Mario Tennis are all due to launch tomorrow (March 12) on the subscription service.

Happy #Mar10 Day! Get ready for three classic Mario games to come to #NintendoSwitchOnline this Tuesday, March 12th!#GameBoy:

☑️ Dr. Mario Game Boy Color:

☑️ Mario Tennis

☑️ Mario Golf pic.twitter.com/C5HF89ARbv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

Elsewhere during the presentation, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that Nintendo were working on a sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film is due for release in April 2026 and will “broaden Mario’s world further.”

“We start animation soon, and rest assured, we’ll be obsessing over every detail to get it just right,” added Illumination’s Chris Meledandri.

In other news, The New York Times has issued a takedown notice to Wordle clone Reactle, impacting a further 1900 games in the process.