‘Mafia: Definitive Edition’ adds new features and gameplay modes

Mafia: Definitive Edition has received its first substantial pass, adding more content and a variety of gameplay tweaks.

Having been released last month (September), the new update marks the first post-launch path for Mafia: Definitive Edition and will be free for all players.

The biggest inclusion is Noir Mode, which allows the whole game to be played through in the style of a vintage black-and-white mob movie. Noir Mode affects both gameplay and cutscenes to create a new immersive experience, and can be turned on and off at any point in the options menu.

Free Ride has previously allowed players to venture into the game’s city without the constant need to push forward with the game’s narrative. The press release stated that “depending on which vehicle you’re driving and where you’re driving it, you might find one of a couple new gameplay features that we’ve added to the mode.”

Elsewhere, a variety of customisable HUD options have been added. After downloading the update, the in-game objective marker can be turned on or off, enemy markers on the map can be turned off or on, navigation features can be disabled if wanted, and a new minimal HUD mode will hide invasive elements if enabled.

Finally, a couple of bugs have been addressed. The issue which prevented the correct vehicles from unlocking in the player garage upon completion of the optional Lucas Bertone missions has been fixed, with players now able to find the correct vehicles stored in the garage. A bug where a special assassination animation wasn’t triggering in ‘The Saint and The Sinner’ mission has been rectified, and issues where certain cinematics would occasionally show a black screen.

NME recently reviewed Mafia: Definitive Edition and described the game as “a gorgeous remake bogged down by dated gameplay,” which “can’t quite do the same with the game’s old-school mechanics.”