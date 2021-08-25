‘Magic: The Gathering’ crossing over with ‘Fortnite’, ‘Street Fighter’, and more

Wizards Of The Coast has announced that Magic: The Gathering will add cards and sets crossing over with other franchises, including sets from other video games.

First shown during its Magic Showcase 2021 stream last night (August 24), the collaborations include Fornite, Street Fighter, Warhammer 40,000, and Lord Of The Rings, which will all release under the ‘Universes Beyond’ label.

Both Fortnite and Street Fighter are being transformed into drops for Magic: The Gathering‘s Secret Lair program. Fortnite cards will be rebranded reprints with Fortnite-themed art spread over two Secret Lair drops.

Advertisement

The Street Fighter Secret Lair drop will include a “mechanically unique” Chun Li card, which aptly includes the Multikicker ability. Both sets are due out sometime in 2022, just in time for the latter’s 35th anniversary.

The stream also provided a look at the Warhammer 40,000 crossover, which will be in the form of Commander decks with new cards, new art and reprints. These will be legal in the modern format of the tabletop and are due to arrive “later in 2022”.

The most substantial crossovers is a full Lord of the Rings set titled Tales of Middle-earth, which is coming in 2023 as both physical sets and digitally in MTG Online and MTG Arena. These will release as boosters and four Commander decks, as well as Secret Lair drops, which will include cards for Frodo, Aragorn, Gandalf, and Gollum.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Microsoft started Gamescom with its Xbox showcase yesterday (August 24), which announced its cloud gaming service is coming to Xbox consoles later this year, which means Xbox One users can play Xbox Series X|S exclusives.

But while the showcase provided more details previously announced titles, Halo Infinite was nowhere to be seen and still has no release date.