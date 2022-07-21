‘Magic: The Gathering’ expansion ‘Dominaria United’ drops in September

Wizards of the Coast has unveiled its latest Magic: The Gathering expansion, Dominaria United, confirming a release of September 9.

Revealed today (July 21) during its special Twitch stream, the company shared an in-depth look at the expansion that will also celebrate Magic‘s 30th anniversary.

Dominaria is the setting for the first Magic release, so it’s only fitting it makes a return. “30 years ago, a high fantasy plane set the stage for the battles of planeswalkers and titans of wizardry,” Wizards explained. “It was filled with elves and goblins and dragons and angels spread across beautiful landscapes where the crack of spellcasting could be heard. Evocative and inviting, the rich depth of stories to be told was just beginning to be realised.”

The Dominaria United story begins on August 10 and will follow Karn as he looks back on Dominaria’s past to prepare for its future. The story will unfold over four sets starting with the 30th-anniversary expansion.

To make the event more special, Wizards is also adding the Dominaria United Collector

Boosters, which will feature cards from physical Legends boosters that were originally printed in 1994. These cards, and others that have yet to be revealed, will only appear in the Dominaria United Collector Boosters.

Additionally, the Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters will contain a legendary card in each booster, featuring a cast of characters that longtime fans will recognise. There are also more than 40 legendary creatures included in the set.

The company also added that when its Wizards Presents showcase kicks off on August 18, “the Dominaria United story will be complete” and it’ll share even more previews. The broadcast will also show off upcoming releases for Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. Wizards will also give a first look at upcoming Magic: The Gathering releases for Secret Lair and Universes Beyond.

