Major gaming companies poke fun at Twitter’s new name ‘X’

A scattering of video game companies and prominent individuals in the industry have taken aim at the new name for Twitter, which is now called ‘X’.

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media site, announced that Twitter would be rebranded as ‘X’ on July 23, inviting users to come up with a new logo for the platform. “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow [sic],” he said, and some companies have responded to the challenge in their own comical ways.

The official account for World of Tanks joked that Twitter reached Tier X, which is the most prestigious and expensive rank for tanks in the game.

Twitter has finally reached Tier X 😜 What Tier X is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/vT2Jh51Vpe — World of Tanks (@worldoftanks) July 24, 2023

Taking another tack, digital distributor GOG.com posed the question that perhaps it should only sell games from the tactical simulation series XCOM in order to toe the line with X.

Thinking of rebranding only to start selling the XCOM series exclusively #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/zw0KUI3is3 — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) July 24, 2023

Cambridge studio Jagex, the team behind RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, also added its own logo to the discourse. “We liked the new Twitter logo so much, we had it installed in the office years ago,” it said, drawing focus to the fact that the minimalist style of Twitter’s new logo is highly similar to its own.

We liked the new Twitter logo so much, we had it installed in the office years ago. pic.twitter.com/xavcbivF5Q — Jagex (@Jagex) July 24, 2023

President of Blizzard Entertainment Mike Ybarra also speculated that Musk’s character name in Diablo 4 – said to be “IWillNeverDie” – requires greater quantitative research to be proven. “Maybe I should have the team see how many times he’s actually died – what think? Wonder if he’s playing hardcore [sic],” mused Ybarra in a quote of an original post on X.

