‘Maquette’ releases next month, a “recursive puzzle game” starring Bryce Dallas Howard

Maquette, a new puzzle game from Annapurna Interactive, has been announced for release next month and stars two familiar actors.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel will both star in this new game, voicing two lovers named Kenzie and Michael. Maquette explores their relationship through the prism of worlds-within-worlds, structured as a first-person puzzler.

Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel. Coming to PS5, PS4, and Steam on March 2nd. https://t.co/xmaNaxjnUa pic.twitter.com/aX6a9Xruwm — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) February 8, 2021

Players are encouraged to navigate the couple’s memories and find out what went right and wrong, travelling through a San Fransisco-inspired city.

The Steam page for Maquette describes the game as “a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.”

Speaking to GamesRadar, Bryce Dallas Howard said: “I’ve been wanting to get more involved in video games for years because games do something in storytelling that movies and literature don’t: they encourage people to play an active role in the story,

“So when I was offered the chance to work with Annapurna on Maquette, I was very excited to dive into this immersive emotional experience. What I love about this game is that, even though our voices are guiding you through the narrative, you’re still the one that needs to figure out how to solve the puzzles in order to finish the story. And because the game is recursive, there are infinite possibilities as to how the pieces come together.

Maquette comes out on March 2, for Steam, PS4, and PS5.