March PlayStation Plus games include ‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends’ and more

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for March and they include Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends and two more titles.

In a blog post on the PlayStation site, the games were unveiled. All games will be available to download from Tuesday, March 1 and can be downloaded and added to your library until Monday, April 4. The games include Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a MMO survival game. Players start on the shores of a mysterious island and have to adapt to survive numerous problems. Expect plenty resource harvesting to craft items, build shelters, and eventually tame dinosaurs.

Advertisement

Team Sonic Racing is the Mario Kart of the Sonic world and offers up both single and multiplayer racing antics. Players can choose from many characters from the Sonic franchise, as well as unlock vehicle customisation options.

Ghostrunner has players wielding a blade while performing spectacular parkour feats. They will need them to negotiate a megastructure tower city in this fast-paced first-person adventure. One-hit one-kill mechanics make it particularly intense.

Then there’s Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, a standalone cooperative multiplayer adventure set in the world of Ghost Of Tsushima. Players can choose from one of four unique classes to fight side-by-side across four game modes. There are story missions, as well as a survival mode with up to four players, and two versus two rival competitions too.

There is also still time to download February’s PlayStation Plus lineup. The games include EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition (for PS5 only), and Tiny Tina’s Assault On Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Players have until Monday, February 28 to download the games. Once added to your game library, the games are yours to keep for as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Shadow Warrior 3 is coming to PlayStation Now at launch. The game will be available from March 1.