‘Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’ brings the racer to life later this year

Mario Kart fans will soon have a new way to experience the popular racer as a new style of play arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year, the company has announced.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a real world racer that blends the franchise with R/C cars that players can drive around their own homes. The game is set to launch on October 16 with both a Mario and Luigi pack available, each bundled with the the R/C car and items to set up the tracks. The game itself will be available to download separately from the Nintendo eShop.

With a built-in camera that uses augmented reality, the karts can be controlled through the system to boost and drift to victory. By placing items around the room, players can create their own courses in real life and then see them come to life in-game through a variety of environments such as jungles and snowscapes. Obstacles can also be added to courses, including the series famous Piranha Plants.

Advertisement

All the classic Mario Kart tropes are in play and a new trailer showcases the game in action from collecting coins, to throwing powerful items such as the notorious blue shell. These elements can even be used in multiplayer as additional karts are able to play competitively.

See the game in action in the trailer below:

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is part of a 35th Anniversary for the popular character and a recent Nintendo Direct showcased many upcoming projects related to the hero.

A collection of classic games in the franchise will be arriving later this month (September), including the original Super Mario 64, one of the first ever 3D platformers to hit the gaming world. The plumber is also set to feature in his own version of a battle royale with Super Mario Bros. 35, which sets to create a unique spin on the popular genre.

Advertisement

In Mario Kart related news, Nintendo recently added a landscape mode to Mario Kart Tour, allowing players of the mobile game to finally change from the fixed portrait mode to landscape.