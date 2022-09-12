Marvel teams up with Niantic for ‘Pokémon Go’-style game ‘Marvel World of Heroes’

Marvel and Niantic have announced they’re teaming up to create an augmented reality (AR) mobile game called Marvel World of Heroes, which brings the Marvel Universe into reality in a similar fashion to Niantic’s popular mobile game Pokémon Go.

A 30-second trailer was revealed at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at the D23 Expo 2022, and shows fans of the series interacting with Marvel heroes on their phones globally. Players can create a unique Marvel super hero and utilise Niantic’s real-world gaming capabilities to patrol neighbourhoods in search of crimes to prevent as well as completing super hero missions.

The game will also enable levelling up in order to unlock equipment and abilities as well as teaming up with other Marvel super heroes such as Wolverine, Captain America, Spider-Man and more to battle the series’ most iconic villains.

The trailer was sparse on specifics, but did mention that the game is set to be released in 2023, with pre-registration open now on the Marvel World of Heroes website.

Players can stay up to date with new announcements about Marvel World of Heroes by following the game’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as signing up at the pre-registration link above.

Marvel World of Heroes wasn’t the only Marvel-related announcement at the D23 Expo, as Amy Hennig’s new studio, Skydance New Media, revealed that it is working on a Black Panther and Captain America crossover set during World War 2. Marvel’s Midnight Suns was also given a confirmed release date of December 2 following a series of delays.

