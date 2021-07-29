‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Panther expansion drops August 17

Square Enix has confirmed that the Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda DLC will launch on August 17.

The new content drop will arrive as a free update to all owners of the game. Black Panther will become the third playable superhero made available, following Clint Barton and Kate Bishop (both are known for using the Hawkeye moniker in the comics).

Furthermore, the War for Wakanda expansion is described as the “most content to Marvel’s Avengers since the game’s launch”. This includes two new villains, a new environment to explore (Wakanda), new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, as well as new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions.

Advertisement

A Marvel’s Avengers War Table will take place on August 16 at 10am PDT (18:00 UK time) to dive into all of this content, with potentially a tease for the next slew of DLC.

The official reveal trailer for Black Panther’s inclusion can be watched below:

This now brings the total number of playable heroes up to nine, with the core campaign now extended to around 25 hours in total, according to developer Crystal Dynamics.

An all-access weekend for Marvel’s Avengers started today (July 29) and runs until August 1 on PlayStation, Steam and Stadia. During this, there will be several in-game promotions and a 400 per cent bonus increase for experience.

Advertisement

Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge was confirmed as the new voice of Black Panther, the first to voice the role since the passing of MCU actor Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther DLC has been in the works for quite some time, so to finally have a confirmed release date will be a huge relief to players. That said, there’s still no concrete information on when Spider-Man will be added into the game, after initially being slated for early 2021.