‘Marvel’s Avengers’ facing backlash over “lazy” new helmet-less Thor

Marvel’s Avengers has released its latest paid premium skin collection, and fans aren’t impressed.

The premium skin features an “unhelmed” version of Thor, inspired by his original appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, a helmed version of the design was previously released last April.

Players can buy both skins for 1900 credits (£19) or just the new, unhelmed version for 1400 credits, which costs around £14. Alternatively, if a player already owns the helmed Thor skin, they can get the unhelmed Thor for 500 credits (£5).

🌩 Under the mask, he's a big softie. An 'Unhelmed' variant of Thor's Outfit from 'Marvel Studios' Thor' arrives in the Marketplace today! 📃 War Table Weekly: https://t.co/KLcjO0sq43 pic.twitter.com/M4Po9GhyAr — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 12, 2023

However many fans are annoyed by the lazy designs and high price tags. In December, an unmasked version of Captain America was made available, to go alongside the helmeted skin which was already available in Marvel’s Avengers.

“It’s been over a year. We’ve only gotten 2 heroes that are mashups of already existing ones & 1 lone mission we’re expected to grind up to the next plateau and then do what exactly? Buy weekly $15 re-skins without fail?! By any metric this is a mobile game,” wrote one fan.

“Jesus, same suit, take off mask, charge $12, you guys are getting really lazy,” added another. “Cash grab,” wrote a third.

What about new missions, scenery. Asgard finish loki mission. I've never seen a game so samey — jordan brook (@jordanbrook4) January 12, 2023

Marvel’s Avengers was first released in 2020 and the following year, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda revealed that the title has “not proven as successful as we would have liked”.

“I would also note that Marvel’s Avengers was an ambitious title for us in that we took on the GaaS (Games as a Service) model,” he added.

In November 2021, a PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man DLC was released, but did not feature a playable narrative component.

