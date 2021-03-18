‘Marvel’s Avengers’ gets Black Panther DLC, next-gen upgrade and more

Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers will receive a brand new Black Panther expansion later this year.

Several major announcements were made during the Square Enix Presents live stream regarding Marvel’s Avengers, including a cinematic reveal for the next Black Panther War for Wakanda expansion.

The expansion, which was originally delayed last year due to sad passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, will introduce Black Panther as a playable character. No further details were shared for War for Wakanda except that it will arrive some time this year.

Additionally, Marvel’s Avengers has received a free next-gen upgrade for players who already own the game. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Avengers offers higher frame rates, enhanced visuals compared to current generation consoles. 60fps at 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and 1440p for Xbox Series S.

Faster load times, high resolution textures and improved heroics and armor destruction have also been added with the update. Players can currently transfer their profiles and save files to next-gen consoles with no extra cost.

Square Enix also revealed a 2021 content roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers, which you can see below.

Along with a next-gen upgrade, viewers were also given a look at Marvel’s Avengers new Operation: Future Imperfect in a new gameplay trailer, which features Hawkeye. The new Operation’s story picks up in the wake of Kate Bishop’s previous Operation, where the player will control Hawkeye in the search for Nick Fury, the leader of SHIELD.

Further, the new update will introduce two new features, Reassemble Campaign Replay and an entirely new customizable HARM Room. Reassemble Campaign Replay will allow players to replay the game again from the beginning while also preserving Hero progression.

The HARM Room update brings a tailored experience, allowing players to choose the number and type of enemies they face, environmental hazards, and combat bonuses.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.