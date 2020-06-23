‘Marvel’s Avengers’ has been confirmed for next-gen consoles

It’s official: Marvel’s Avengers will be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

Publisher Square Enix announced the next-gen console version of Marvel’s Avengers through a new press release, which also revealed features can expect from the upcoming game. They include free upgrades for those who own the game on current-gen consoles, cross-console progression and play.

“Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, regardless if players are moving from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X,” the press statement reads.

Advertisement

It adds that players’ saved data and progression will also be carried forward to the newer consoles: “Those moving their saves to next-gen will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off.”

Another new feature that was announced is the game’s cross-gen support. With cross-gen support, PS5 players will get to play online with PS4 users. The same goes for Xbox Series X and Xbox One players. It is currently unknown if the game will support cross-play between different platforms down the road.

The release also noted that the PS5 version of the game will “fully [utilise] the ultra-high speed SSD, the PS5 DualSense advanced haptics and immersive spatial audio”, among other next-gen features. Details surrounding the Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia versions of the game will be released at a later date.

Gary Snethen, the chief technology officer at developer Crystal Dynamics, also went into detail about how the game will look on PlayStation 5 with a post on the official PlayStation Blog. He noted that the “PS5 greatly lifts the performance and graphics bar for consoles”, stating that the upcoming systems’ new GPU allows for increases texture resolution and a higher level of detail farther from the player, among other upgrades.

“When optimisation is complete, loading content will be nearly instant, allowing players to seamlessly jump into missions anywhere in the game world.” he added. “And as Iron Man flies through content-rich levels, higher resolution textures and mesh will stream in instantly, maintaining the highest possible quality all the way to the horizon.”

Advertisement

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia on September 4. The game will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles are made available.