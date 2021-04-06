‘Marvel’s Avengers’ leads April’s PlayStation Now games

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced the three games that will be available through the PlayStation Now service in April.

The three games were announced via the official PlayStation blog. Starting from today, April 6, players can get their hands on Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available until July 5. It is currently unclear if the game will include its first two DLC packs for Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. The game that will be made available to PS Now subscribers will be the PS4 version per an IGN report, and will include the game’s cinematic campaign and co-op gameplay.

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 will be available until September 29. The game will include online play and split-screen co-op at anytime, regardless of players’ level or mission progress. It is currently unclear if the game will come with its available DLC.

A date has not been set for The Long Dark’s removal from the service. The Long Dark is a first-person survival horror game that follows the exploits of a crash-landed bush pilot Will Mackenzie who must survive the frigid Canadian wilderness after a geomagnetic regional storm disaster.

Sony has also announced a free 7-day trial for its PlayStation Now subscription service beginning on April 7. The trial will give players access to all previously released PS4, PS3 and PS2 games, as well as the newly announced additions.

The PlayStation Now service is Sony’s subscription-only streaming platform, through which players will be able to experience a rich catalog of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games. New games are added every month, and are stored in cloud storage, instead of physical disk space on consoles and PC.

Sony has also recently unveiled its free offerings for April via the PlayStation Plus service. April’s free games include Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm and Zombie Army 4: Dead War.