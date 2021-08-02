‘Marvel’s Avengers’ might have found an audience after busy free weekend

Marvel’s Avengers had a free trial weekend on Steam, PlayStation, and Stadia, and it proved to be a massive success in attracting new players.

As originally spotted by TheGamer, the free play event on Steam set a 24-hour peak of 10,161 players when the game usually averages only a few hundred concurrent users at a time.

While that player peak doesn’t hit the heights of its launch period which achieved nearly 32,000 Steam players last September, it’s a big increase for a game that’s previously been struggling to garner players.

The reason behind it? Part of it may be due to the recent announcement that the Black Panther War For Wakanda expansion is out on August 17. The DLC will be a free update to all owners of the game making Black Panther the third playable superhero following Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

The War For Wakanda expansion is described as the “most content to Marvel’s Avengers since the game’s launch” offering two new villains, a new environment to explore in the form of Wakanda, new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, along with new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions.

The DLC will bring the total number of playable heroes up to nine with the core campaign now extended to around 25 hours in total according to its developer, Crystal Dynamics.

It was recently confirmed that God of War actor, Christopher Judge, would be the new voice of Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers.

