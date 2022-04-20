‘Marvel’s Avengers’ to add Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor as playable character

Marvel’s Avengers has confirmed it will be adding Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor as part of its 2.5 update.

The news follows on from the reveal that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will seemingly be taking up the Mighty Thor mantle in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thor: Love And Thunder.

However, Crystal Dynamic has said that the movie has no impact on their latest updates. “Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane,” the studio said. “More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future.”

Elsewhere in the April Development Update, Crystal Dynamics revealed more about the upcoming 2.4 update, which is due next month.

Now that patch 2.3 is behind us, we’d like to update you on what’s coming up in the near future for the game. This includes some great improvements to the event system as well as our next playable hero Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor! 🌩️ https://t.co/lp0kZiSYJt pic.twitter.com/ry8u6ZXN2A — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) April 19, 2022

The team will rework the systems behind ongoing events like Cosmic Threat, Tachyon Anomaly, and Corrupted Vibranium in a bid to make them “more rewarding”.

“To make each event more unique and worth playing, we’re improving and diversifying rewards across events, with each event now rewarding gear from different sets,” said Crystal Dynamics.

“Overall, the goal is to make events more compelling and to reward mission and objective play,” the studio added. “We’ll reveal more details on specific changes in blogs and livestreams as we get closer to update 2.4.”

Towards the end of last year, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda revealed that Marvel’s Avengers has “not proven as successful as we would have liked” in a new annual report.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media is working with Lucasfilm Games on a new Star Wars title alongside its previously announced work on a new Marvel property.

The studio has confirmed it is hiring people for a number of roles to work on both titles.