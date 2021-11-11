‘Marvel’s Avengers’ trailer shows Spider-Man in action

Crystal Dynamics has released a new Marvel’s Avengers trailer showing Spider-Man ahead of a November 30 release.

Spider-Man is finally making his way into Marvel’s Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive hero later this month. Ahead of the release Crystal Dynamics has released a trailer showing the web-slinger fighting off several bad guys in a not-so-friendly neighbourhood alley.

Things turn against Spidey as foes surround him. Luckily he isn’t alone, and several members of the Avengers show up to save him. Spider-Man was promised as a DLC character before the game was initially released in March this year.

Advertisement

A recent announcement from Crystal Dynamics confirmed Spider-Man would be coming in an update on November 30. The post said, “The iconic web-slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event! You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.”

In the narrative, Peter Parker has discovered AIM’s new plan to acquire technology to improve its Synthroid army. To take them down, he has teamed up with the Avengers. Though he is allied with them, he has not revealed his true identity yet.

“As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

The Marvel’s Avengers update will also include a new raid in which players will need to defeat Klaw, who is determined to destroy Wakanda. Defeating Klaw will reward players with the “highest-end gear.” The maximum power level will increase to 175. A new Shipments mechanic will allow players to earn Cosmetics that would otherwise cost real-world money.

Advertisement

In other news, Rainbow Six Extraction has received an official release date, and pre-orders are available now.