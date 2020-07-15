‘Marvel’s Avengers’ will be getting three betas next month

Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be getting three betas for players to try out next month (August).

Details of what features the beta will contain have yet to be revealed, however a Marvel Avenger’s War Table presentation is scheduled for July 29 at 6pm BST to explain further.

The first of the three betas will begin on August 7 exclusively for PS4 players who have pre-ordered the game and will run until August 9. A pre-load for the beta will be available on August 6.

Advertisement

Following on from that, another beta will run from August 14-16 with pre-load available from August 13. Access to this beta will be open to all PS4 players as part of the games partnership with PlayStation, with a closed beta accessible for Xbox One and PC players who have pre-ordered the game.

Finally, on August 21-23, a fully open beta will be available for all PS4 players and pre-loading can be started on August 20.

Marvel’s Avengers received a presentation last month which delved further into some of the details of the game. Amongst the gameplay footage was a look at both single-player and multiplayer elements with an extended demonstration of one of the game’s missions titled ‘Once An Avenger’.

Character customisation was also a huge focus, looking in-depth at how each Avenger can be upgraded through loot found throughout the world. Skill points can also be used to cater each hero to your playstyle.

Advertisement

Players who purchase Marvel Avenger’s on current-gen systems will also be entitled to a free upgrade of the game for both the PS5 or Xbox Series X when the systems are released.