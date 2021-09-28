‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 30, including all post-launch heroes and missions.

In an announcement today (September 28) on the Xbox Blog, it was revealed that Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to Game Pass at the end of this month (September 30). The game has recently celebrated both its first anniversary and launched a massive expansion – Black Panther: War For Wakanda.

Black Panther: War For Wakanda is the biggest expansion in Marvel’s Avengers history, including a new hero, two new villains, a new area, enemies, and missions. The expansion will be free to Xbox Game Pass players, along with the Avengers Initiative – an online multiplayer world.

The announcement made clear that following the Black Panther expansion, all other releases would also be included in the Xbox Game Pass experience. “Beyond this expansion,” the post reads, “Marvel’s Avengers is an evolving game with ongoing updates that add new playable Heroes, missions, villains, campaigns, and events – and Xbox Game Pass members will get to experience all of it!”

The post goes on to describe the benefits of playing the game through Game Pass. “If you’re gaming on Xbox Series X|S, you’ll get to play the optimized version of Marvel’s Avengers to take advantage of faster load times and higher frame rates resulting in a smoother gameplay experience. The game also supports Smart Delivery, giving you the best version of the game automatically delivered to your console, regardless of generation, with no extra steps required from you.”

For those interested in Marvel’s Avengers future, an updated roadmap for the rest of 2021 was released on September 8. Alongside this, a new state of the game blog was released, including the team’s plans for the future of the game, and a look back at the development so far.

Although there is no word on when Spider-Man will join, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the PlayStation-exclusive hero will have his own cutscenes and story.