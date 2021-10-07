‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ introduces Cosmo

A new trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has revealed Cosmo, the classic Marvel character and former test animal for the Soviet space programme.

This new teaser, courtesy of Eidos-Montréal, gives us another glimpse of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – focussing on the classic Soviet space dog and his litter of Russian pups.

It looks as though Cosmo has stepped up his duties since his time in the Soviet space programme. By the time we meet him in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s been made chief of security at the Knowhere outpost, as well as fathering a litter of adorable pups.

“Cosmo is many things: a telepathic dog, a loving dad to wonderful puppies, the Chief of Security in Knowhere and… angry with the Guardians of the Galaxy!” reads the description. “Things are about to get ruff.”

Rather fittingly, this new clip is full of attitude and humour – Cosmo’s no-nonsense approach proving to be a sticking point when dealing with the Guardians. Thankfully, it looks as though he has a vested interest in helping the Guardians get to the bottom of the galaxy’s latest mystery – even if he can’t help butting heads with Rocket.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an all-new Marvel adventure that sees players take control of Peter Quill – the legendary Star-Lord himself – in a third-person space adventure.

Alongside the new trailer reveal, developers have also introduced Diego – the real-life dog who took the motion-capture role of Cosmo in the upcoming game.

This is Diego. He plays Cosmo the telepathic Space Dog in the pupcoming @Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy video game. He was fitted with a high-tech motion capture suit to create all the in-game footage. 14/10 would be an honor to pet #ad pic.twitter.com/xuPGmfn89P — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 7, 2021

This behind the scenes look at production shows just how seriously developers are taking Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, not to mention a good look at the goodest of good boys.

