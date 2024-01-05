‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is currently free via the Epic Games Store

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is being given away for free, via the Epic Games Store.

Released in 2021 and developed by Eidos-Montréal, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is the latest title to be given away via Epic Games Store.

The offer went live on Wednesday (January 5) and players have until January 11 at 4pm GMT to claim the game. After that, it will remain free to access and redownload via a player’s Epic Games Store library. Outside of the holiday offer, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy typically retails for £49.99.

We have one more gift up our sleeves 🫣 Guardians of the Galaxy is FREE until January 10! 🛸🪐 https://t.co/DaVzNGWIPg pic.twitter.com/MOpqx7R1in — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 4, 2024

In a three-star review of the action/adventure title, NME wrote: “Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is actually better when you’re not playing it: everything it does to get you onside with its quippy humour, its sharp story-telling, and its endearing characters, it loses in clunky, laborious combat, some appalling pacing, and baffling design decisions. It’s a damn shame that one of the best stories of the year – with some seriously impressive voice work and mo-cap – is tainted by a game that feels like it just doesn’t want to be played.”

Following its release, Square Enix confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy had underperformed. “Despite strong reviews, the game’s sales on launch undershot our initial expectations,” said a 2022 financial report. However, it was later confirmed by the game’s narrative director Mary DeMarle that the title was “finding its audience” on Xbox Game Pass.

“For me, it’s all about creating the game. What I love right now is that people, especially with Game Pass, are playing it and they’re sharing the experience. We make games to touch people, we make games to hit an audience. And it’s great that it’s finding its audience, and it’s great that it keeps going forward.”

When asked about a potential sequel, senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas said: “Never say never, and never say anything”.

