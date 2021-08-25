‘Marvel’s Midnight Sons’ revealed at Gamescom 2021

2K and Firaxis have revealed their upcoming Marvel game, Midnight Sons, with a trailer at Gamescom 2021.

Marvel’s Midnight Sons is under development by Firaxis, who are best known for their XCOM series of games. The Marvel project had been rumoured for some time but has now been officially revealed.

The game is based on the comics originally started in 1992 called midnight sons and features Marvel characters including Blade, Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange and Wolverine. The trailer shows these characters working together to resurrect an unknown hero sealed in a sarcophagus. The resurrected hero then leads the Marvel characters in a fight against a creature known as Lilith.

Jake Solomon from Firaxis joined the stage via video call to give more details. He said, “That character that you saw resurrected is the hunter. That is an entirely new superhero that we designed with Marvel to be fully customisable so that the player can put themselves into Midnight Sons and lead all those heroes you saw against the ultimate evil in our universe, which is Lilith, the mother of demons.”

When asked what kind of game Midnight Sons would be, Solomon said, “Midnight Sons is a tactics RPG, so you aren’t just fighting alongside these legends of the marvel universe that we all know and love, but you’re actually living alongside them, and the relationships that you form with those heroes, the heroes of your choice are as important as the items and abilities that you bring into combat and we are relay excited to show gameplay on September 1, with the game coming out March 2022.”

