‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ confirms Spider-Man and October launch

During Summer Game Fest today (June 9) it’s been announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is releasing in October of this year, with details on new characters revealed as well.

The tactics game from Firaxis will release on October 7 this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC. The Nintendo Switch version will be available at a later date.

A new cinematic trailer also revealed two new characters for the game, including the iconic Spider-Man, Venom, and an evil version of Hulk. Watch the latest trailer below:

Back in September of last year NME sat down Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ creative director Jake Solomon, and found out exactly why we’re getting a game based off the obscure and occult superhero team.

“There was an awesome Ghost Rider run in the early 90s that brought in this awesome supernatural event. This event was, in my opinion, never exceeded, called Rise of the Midnight Sons,” explained Solomon.

“It was very, very cool. It featured a villain called Lilith, mother of demons. She’s such a cool villain, and so it had this great cast of characters that pulled all these supernatural heroes from across the Marvel Universe. Quite frankly, at the time Lilith was new and she had these demonic children, and it really stuck with me.”

Developed by the same team behind the modern XCOM games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns takes clear inspiration from the turn-based combat present in those titles. The difference with this title is how it’ll use a card and deck-based system for combat. Firxas has assured that the card system doesn’t make it that different to tactics games that came before it, as each character still has specific abilities, just dealt as a hand of cards.

The player character is also heavily customisable, and they can also bring in a series of famous Marvel superheroes on missions with them. Back in September there was a load of footage of the new combat system, which you can watch here.

If you want to keep up with all the Summer Game Fest and Summer Of Games 2022 reveals as they happen, you can do so here.