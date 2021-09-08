‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ RPG elements form “whole other half of the game”

Firaxis has said that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not just be a tactics game in the vein of XCOM but that its RPG elements will be just as essential, as “a whole other half of the game”.

Speaking during a new gameplay showcase shared yesterday (September 7), centered on combat – in particular a comic rivalry between Wolverine and Sabretooth – the team also took time in the latter part of the video to discuss the game’s RPG aspects.

This is the focus of the Abbey, the game’s base and hub where the player can also hang out in more casual clothing. Explorable in a third-person perspective, they also have freedom to decorate their quarters, and keep a pet like the lovable hellhound Charlie (you can indeed pet the dog).

The Abbey offers a “social experience” for the player to hang out with different superheroes, which is “an important part for building relationships” as it’s also a case of choosing who to hang out with, while branching dialogue choices are also present that will develop the Hunter’s personality with a Light/Dark balance, sounding similar to the morality system in Mass Effect.

A lot more narrative and gameplay can also be discovered outside of the Abbey, as the latter part of the video shows the Hunter walking out to the extensive grounds, which the developers wanted to “feel like a living space”.

“You think the world of Marvel, and it’s not enough to just have a series of menus in between missions or a base that doesn’t have a lot of content,” said franchise producer Garth Deangelis. “The grounds are overloaded with secrets and mysteries, and deep, deep lore to learn more.”

It was also recently confirmed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not include any microtransactions and will be a complete single-player experience at launch.