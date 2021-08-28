‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ won’t let you romance its characters

Marvel’s Midnight Suns won’t let players romance character’s like Iron Man and Wolverine, but you will be “very, very, very close friends”.

During Gamescom 2021 earlier this week (August 25), 2K and Firaxis announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a brand new tactical RPG currently in development.

The game is set to launch in March 2022, but the developer behind the XCOM series has also shared even more information regarding the game characters and mechanics.

Advertisement

In Midnight Suns, there’s a home base called the Abbey, where the player can hang out with the superhero gang. The mechanic allows players to choose a superhero to spend time with and engage in activities to raise their relationship status, such as playing video games.

In an interview with IGN, creative director Jake Solomon spoke about the conversation about whether or not players will be able to romance these heroes, saying you will be “very, very, very friends”.

“The idea is that by the time you maximize your friendship with these characters, you are as close to them as anybody else in the Marvel universe,” Solomon said. “But yeah, not romantic. “[T]rust me, if I could romance Blade, I would. But yes, it’s more a case of these are very well-defined characters. So instead it’s deep, deep friendship.”

So for those hoping to romance Captain Marvel, Iron Man, or Wolverine, there’s your answer.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is based on the comics originally started in 1992 called midnight sons and features Marvel characters including Blade, Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange and Wolverine. The game puts the player in the role of the Hunter, a resurrected and fully customisable character that was designed alongside Marvel.

Advertisement

In other news, it looks like a Lost Judgment demo is on the way after information leaked via the Japanese PlayStation Network.