‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ developer warns of spoilers ahead of launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has asked that players are prudent about potentially spoiling the game for fans in their excitement for the upcoming release.

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not land on PS5 for another two weeks, there is a chance that physical pre-orders of the game will arrive ahead of the official launch date.

Similar issues were seen with Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2020 as well as Starfield in September of this year. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Editions have been reported to have reached their destinations this week, though the game is scheduled to release tomorrow (October 5).

Hey Web-Heads! As we approach launch, #SpiderMan2PS5 spoilers may start to appear online… We worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises, so tread carefully and be mindful of posting spoilers. Let's #BeGreaterTogether: please keep the adventure fresh for everyone! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/sYffnzl0J3 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2023

It appeared that Insomniac Games hoped its reminder – published on September 29 – will discourage spoilers from being shared and affecting the experience of playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

“We worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises, so tread carefully and be mindful of posting spoilers. Let’s #BeGreaterTogether,” said the studio in a post to X. “Please keep the adventure fresh for everyone!”

In NME‘s preview of the game, it was said to feel like “a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster” but that wasn’t to say that the sequel will be copying the same story beats.

This is proven in the “subtle” way that the Symbiote suit changes Peter Parker’s personality, “driving a wedge between him and [Miles] Morales”, and his attacks.

While Insomniac Games was “tempted” to riff off the “emo” Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, instead the narrative team had the hero “carelessly” throw a civilian to safety in a scene. In doing so, the wavering balance between human and alien is exemplified.

“That’s what gives the story more complexity,” said Jacinda Chew, senior art director, in an interview. “If we just had a scene where we said ‘He’s evil’, it wouldn’t feel very grounded.”

