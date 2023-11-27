‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ didn’t use 90 per cent of recorded Venom dialogue

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only used 10 per cent of the dialogue recorded for Venom, according to voice actor Tony Todd.

Venom serves as one of several antagonists in Spider-Man 2 but speaking at Fan Expo San Francisco 2023, Todd suggested a bigger role was originally planned (via Twitter user Evan Filarca). Apparently one of the scrapped scenes involved Miles Morales taking on the symbiote.

.@TonyTodd54 has confirmed that he recorded lines for scrapped scenes when Miles had the symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! 👀🕸️ pic.twitter.com/Tiv9H9Ejzh — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) November 25, 2023

Todd also suggested that the cut Venom lines could be used in a future title. After the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, a half-sequel was released exploring the character of Miles Morales with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming out in 2020.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released last month and days later, Insomniac Games‘ Jon Paquette said that he hoped the game was “one of the best Venom stories [players] have ever experienced” in an interview with Insider.

Speaking about the possibility of a Venom spin-off, he said: “We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react. We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want’,” but those conversations would only come after developers had taken time “to sleep and take vacations.”

Todd’s performance as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been praised, with director Bryan Intihar saying, “everything we talked about [with] Venom – that sense of strength, that sense of fear, that sense of overwhelming, so different from Peter – Tony embraces that completely in the performance.” Later, Venom actor Tom Hardy took to Instagram to call Todd a “legend” for his work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a confident sequel that tells a bold, emotional story and sets a new standard for superhero games in the process. Across a memorable and challenging campaign, a meaningfully expanded combat system makes set pieces and boss fights sing. But it’s the profound side stories hiding in the open world that balance out the superhero stakes with a healthy dose of hopeful humanity.”

