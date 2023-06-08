‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ finally has a release date

Insomniac Games has confirmed a release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will launch this October.

During Summer Game Fest, Insomniac Games made a brief appearance to confirm that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20, 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a PS5 exclusive, and its release date has been confirmed just weeks after Sony revealed a first look at the game.

The game took centre stage at last month’s PlayStation Showcase, where it closed the stream off with a 12-minute gameplay segment. Check it out below:

The gameplay reveal followed Miles Morales and Peter Parker as they fought to protect Dr. Curt Connors (the Lizard) from Kraven The Hunter.

Besides showcasing both heroes in action, the trailer suggested there will be some conflict between the two — Parker’s Spider-Suit has been infected by the symbiote suit, which is causing him to become increasingly violent.

While an official synopsis is yet to be shared, everything we’ve seen from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 so far revealed that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be saving New York from a number of threats, including Kraven The Hunter and Venom.

“This version [of Kraven] makes his debut appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and he’s in search of an equal,” reads this post from PlayStation.Blog. “That spells bad news for the inhabitants of Marvel’s New York including a rogue’s gallery of villains and the Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Between the start of Kraven’s Great Hunt and an all-new Symbiote threat to Earth-1048, our heroes have their work cut out for them.

The blog also touched on how players will switch between playing both Parker and Morales.

“Between Peter’s new Symbiote abilities and Miles’ newfound blue bioelectric powers, each Spider-Man has their own unique set of skills that can be upgraded via all-new individual skills tree,” it reads. “Our heroes share technology and train together, too, so we also included a shared Skill Tree that offers parallel upgrades for both.”

