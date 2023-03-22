‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ will launch in September, claims Venom actor

Upcoming PS5 game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will reportedly launch in September, according to Tony Todd, the actor who will be playing Venom.

Todd shared the alleged news on Twitter yesterday (March 21), responding to a fan who said Spider-Man 2 “can’t come quick enough”.

“Looks like September,” answered Todd, who claimed that “massive publicity” and adverts would begin running from August.

“Hold onto your…and hold breath! Gonna be necessary,” he added.

Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

However, it appears that Todd wasn’t meant to tease Spider-Man 2‘s release date just yet.

Hours after the original tweet, Todd posted: “No more hints about #Spiderman2 it was all a fever dream blame it on jet lag,” and suggested that he “might not even be #Venom”.

No more hints about #Spiderman2 it was all a fever dream Blame it on jet lag who knows I might not even b #Venom pic.twitter.com/dKf1EsLFwQ — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

Despite Todd’s teaser, an official release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is yet to be announced. Neither Sony nor developer Insomniac Games have commented on an exact launch day alhough it is intended to launch in autumn 2023.

The game’s autumn launch window was confirmed in December 2022. While reflecting on PlayStation Studios’ success that year, creative director Bryan Intihar said: “Here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall”.

Currently, players are still waiting for an in-depth look at the upcoming game. While it was revealed with a trailer in 2021, Insomniac has remained quiet since then and is yet to have shared a second trailer for the game.

“We’re making good progress and it’s still slated for 2023,” wrote Insomniac in October 2022. “Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination.”

While fans have been left waiting for another glimpse of the game, Insomniac’s version of Spider-Man recently appeared in the trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

In other gaming news, the latest Marvel Snap patch has ended Thanos’ unintended reign of terror.