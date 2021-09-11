‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Venom actor says game is “massive”

With the recent announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the PlayStation Showcase on September 9 also came the reveal that Tony Todd would be the voice of symbiote Venom, and he says the “game is massive.”

A fan asked Todd on Twitter if the casting was true and how long he’d known about it, to which he replied “2 months or so. Game is massive. That’s why it won’t come out till. 2023”. Todd is well-known for his cinematic role as the titular Candyman, which does line up somewhat with a Venom casting.

2 months or so. Game is massive. That's why it won't come out till. 2023 — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) September 10, 2021

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be single-player PS5 exclusive and will release at some point in 2023. From the trailer, it appears as though both Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ Spider-Men will be facing off against Venom and what sounded like Kraven the Hunter.

The developer of the Spider-Man PlayStation titles Insomniac Games has a lot on its plate at the moment as well, with both Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine announced at the showcase.

“While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we’re equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel,” says a PlayStation Blog post. “Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great Super Hero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask.”

