‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2′ will be the series’ ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be “darker” in tone, according to Marvel Games’ vice president of creative Bill Rosemann.

“If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire [Strikes Back],” Rosemann said on the podcast This Week in Marvel (as spotted by Eurogamer). “It gets a little darker.”

A darker tone would however put this sequel on par with the bleak realistic tone that shapes some of PlayStation’s more recent releases, such as The Last Of Us, God Of War, and Ghost Of Tsushima.

Advertisement

The first Spider-Man felt like a more colourful and vibrant contrast, similar to Insomniac Games‘ Ratchet & Clank series, although the studio is also working on a Wolverine title, which also hints at a shift into darker territory. The developer is however no stranger to more mature titles, having also created the Resistance series, which were first and third-person shooters set in a post-apocalyptic alternate history setting.

During the podcast, Rosemann also described Spider-Man 2, which is coming exclusively to PS5 in 2023, as “everything you love” about the first game and Spider-Man: Miles Morales “but more”.

“There are multiple foes. I can say the story very much continues and picks up from Marvel’s Spider-Man to Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. I don’t want to reveal too much but it’s the next big chapter, there are a lot of threads, a lot of characters that were in the first two games that you’ll see here.”

Elsewhere, Xbox console exclusive horror game Scorn may have been delayed to 2022, according to an announcement from its new publisher, the “super-developer” group, Kepler Interactive.