‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PC mod gives players the black symbiote suit

A mod for the recently released PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man finally lets players equip a version of the iconic symbiote suit.

The remastered version of Insomniac Games’ take on the wall crawler was released earlier this week (August 12) on Steam, and Nexus Mods is already no stranger to a number of visual and mechanical mods for the title.

One in particular is a take on the iconic black symbiote suit, from jedijosh920, which came from a symbiote that bonded itself to Peter Parker in the 1984 comic event Secret Wars, and it’s now available for PC players to download. It combines the Advanced suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man with an all-black look.

Whilst this mod was shown off for the PS4 version of the game in 2020, it’s now available to download for PC players – check it out in the video below.

What makes this take on the suit significant is that we could be seeing Insomniac take a swing at its own version of it in next year’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The sequel is confirmed to include Venom, who gets the symbiote after Spider-Man in the comics, but it also looks like Kraven The Hunter is involved.

Throughout the trailer an unseen figure says they’ve been looking for an equal, “one who could push me, one who could surprise me, one who could even beat me. Yet all I found was disappointment.”

Whilst unconfirmed, this sounds a lot like Kraven, as the character hunts Spider-Man as the ultimate prey. In fact, the character takes Spider-Man’s suit in the 1987 comic Kraven’s Last Hunt, with the hunter wearing it after he thinks he has killed the hero. Whilst this looks like the same black suit, it is actually a standard cloth one made after Peter and the symbiote depart, but the imagery could certainly play into the next game.

If both Kraven and Venom are in the game, we could expect the black symbiote suit simply because both characters have been tied to the look in some way in the past. You can find the symbiote suit mod here.

In other news, a former Konami employee has outlined some of what happened when P.T. was delisted from stores eight years ago.