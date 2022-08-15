‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ trails ‘God Of War’ as Sony’s second-biggest PC launch

Former PlayStation-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man launched on PC last week (August 12), delivering Sony one of it’s biggest PC launches to date – second only to God Of War.

As spotted by BenjiSales on Twitter, SteamDB notes that Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s all-time peak concurrent players hit 66,436 over the weekend. While that’s enough to make it Sony’s second-biggest launch on PC, it still lands just behind God Of War, which hit 73,529 concurrent players when it launched in January.

Though Marvel’s Spider-Man hasn’t managed to dethrone God Of War, it still ranks ahead of Sony’s other PC ports in terms of player-counts. That includes the 2020 port of Horizon Zero Dawn, with a peak player count of 56,557; and Day’s Gone – which hit 27,450.

While Marvel’s Spider-Man may have missed out on being Sony’s biggest PC launch, developer Insomniac Games will get another chance to claim the title in a few months. The studio’s web-slinging 2020 spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will be joining Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC in autumn.

There’s a good chance that Spider-Man: Miles Morales could become one of the most popular PlayStation games to arrive on PC when it launches – a year after it launched on PlayStation, Miles Morales remained the fourth most-downloaded game on PlayStation in Europe.

Since Marvel’s Spider-Man launched on PC, modders have been getting their hands on the title and making it their own. One particular mod, which adds Spider-Man‘s symbiote suite, has already racked up over 10,000 downloads since August 12.

Beyond modding compatibility, the PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man also includes would include several graphics options that were not available on PlayStation, including ray-traced reflections and more customisable settings. The game is also compatible with Valve’s Steam Deck, allowing fans to play Marvel’s Spider-Man on the go.

