‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ will not receive a free PS5 upgrade for PS4 owners

Sony has confirmed that PS4 owners of Marvel’s Spider-Man will be unable to upgrade to the PS5 remaster for free.

After recently confirming that a physical edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered won’t be released, it now appears players will be unable to upgrade digitally, too.

The only way players will be able to play the game is through Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which comes bundled with the upcoming game and its predecessor. Anyone who owns the PS4 version of Miles Morales will be eligible to upgrade said game for free, but will face an additional charge to pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5,” Sony told Kotaku in a statement.

“In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered.

“There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5.”

To put it simply, PS5 owners who own the original game will only be able to play the backwards compatible version. To receive the remaster players will have to purchase the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales.

The news comes after Remedy Entertainment have also been criticised for following a similar setup. Control is set to receive a next-gen upgrade, but is locked in a new edition of the game.

The developer released a statement and said it was not possible to offer the free upgrade, despite various PS4 owners accidentally being upgraded for free.