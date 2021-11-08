‘Mass Effect’ Pinnacle Station DLC modded into the ‘Legendary Edition’

Modders are bringing the original Mass Effect Pinnacle Station downloadable content (DLC) to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as it wasn’t in the first game when it released.

In 2009 the Pinnacle Station DLC wasn’t in the original Mass Effect on PS3 due to a loss of the original source code, and this impacted the possibility of it coming to the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition which launched earlier this year.

Now, a group of modders have brought the Pinnacle Station DLC into the Legendary Edition, and it can be downloaded on Nexus Mods.

“The ME3Tweaks group has ported this DLC across from the original game,” says the group in the YouTube video reveal. “While remastering it in the same vein as the Legendary Edition and fixing numerous issues. This is the complete DLC: Pinnacle Station including all simulator maps. No content was cut for this port.

“Practice and build your combat team using four different simulator maps and four different combat modes. Beat the other competitors on all 12 simulations to unlock the chance to win a unique prize,” the video description adds.

In a blog post, the ME3Tweaks team talked about how they brought the DLC “forward 11 years”. Starting in September of this year, the ability for the team to already port assets from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 3 meant they could bring Pinnacle Station forward, as “ the LE games are based mostly on the ME3 version of the engine (not entirely, but data formats are mostly the same).”

Earlier this year game director Mac Walters talked about why Pinnacle Station wasn’t recovered and added to the Legendary Edition: “It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we’ve got,” he said. “I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created […] and so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking.”

In other news, as part of the N7Day celebrations for the Mass Effect series, female Shepard actor Jennifer Hale said that the Citadel DLC was a “love letter to the fans”.