Megadeth crossovers announced for ‘World Of Tanks’ and ‘World Of Warships’

Wargaming has revealed that the iconic metal band Megadeth will be headlining the upcoming Wargaming Metal Fest for the World Of Tanks and World Of Warships community.

Vic Rattlehead – Megadeth’s mascot – will also appear for the first time in a video game. As a fully fleshed out character, Vic will be one of the voiceovers that players will hear in the Metal Fest, alongside frontman Dave Mustaine, guitarist Kiko Loureiro, bassist James Lomenzo and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

Specifically speaking, Metal Fest will be held in World of Tanks Blitz, World of Tanks Modern Armor, World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends. The event will begin on August 29 and end on October 3, offering players plenty of time to accrue and “array of Megadeth-branded in-game items such as tanks and warships, in-game missions and quests, integrated songs, and much more”.

“This is the first time our images have been immortalised in video games! Moreover, our mascot has unleashed its own roaring voice, adding even more metal mayhem to the games,” said Mustaine. In both his World Of Tanks and World Of Warships versions, Vic has his recognisable steel visor, ear caps and vice clamping his teeth shut, though the uniforms are different.

“We’ve laid down over 350 mind-melting voice lines, and players will feel the thunder as we command during the battles. We have tanks, we have warships, and we are ready for Wargaming Metal Fest!” concluded Mustaine.

Earlier this year, Megadeth once again made headlines after Verbeuren replicated The Killers‘ ‘Mr. Brightside’ on the drums after hearing the track for the first time.

After listening to the original version, Verbeuren said: “Badass. I have to say, I can see why it’s a classic. It’s a killer song. I can totally see how that would rule on stage and people would go crazy. Great drum parts, very well balanced.”

