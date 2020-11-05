Mortal Kombat 11 has joined forces with Megan Thee Stallion for its Kombat Pack 2 advertising campaign.

The ‘WAP’ singer appears in the trailer as fan favourite MK character Mileena, who returns to the game in Pack 2 alongside Rain and new guest character, Rambo.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped the advert on her Instagram, telling Mortal Kombat fans “Gameplay bout to drop real soon”. The trailer, which has almost 1.5 million views on Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram alone, shows the Suga star wielding Mileena’s twin sais and face covering.

The singer then removes the covering to reveal an impressive prosthetic of Mileena’s horrific sharp teeth. Megan Thee Stallion has frequently talked up her love of anime and geek culture; she even used My Hero Academia as inspiration for her Paper covershoot.

It’s not the first time MK11 has teamed up with the rap world either, as 21 Savage was recruited for an earlier advert for the game.

This has been a breakout year for Megan Thee Stallion, with her recently released single ‘Thick’ building up yet more hype ahead of her debut album.

Initial adverts for the Pack included Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as Rambo. It’s due for release on November 17, while Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, which includes all content together, arrives on the same day.