Naraka: Bladepoint, an online battle royale that focuses on melee combat, will be entering open beta on April 23.

Taking a different approach to many recent battle royale games, Naraka: Bladepoint emphasises the power of agility and physical strength by requiring combat to be done in close quarters. Centered around a “boundless movement system”, the game offers players the chance to test their swordsmanship – using grappling hooks and wall-running to outwit others.

“Players will feel every attack and utilize everything in their skillset and armoury to achieve victory,” Naraka: Bladepoint developer 24 Entertainment said. “Our teams have created something visually stunning and instantly appealing to fans of multiplayer online combat.”

Although ranged weapons will be available in Naraka: Bladepoint, 24 Entertainment revealed in an interview with GamesRadar that “melee seems to be the preferred fighting style” for early playtesters.

“The excitement you feel when you switch to melee weapons and charge towards your enemies with your teammates is one unique characteristic of Naraka: Bladepoint.”

