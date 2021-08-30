‘Metal Gear Solid’ and sequel get support for modern controllers on GOG

A number of Konami titles now have modern controller support on GOG including Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill 4: The Room.

The update means that players can use modern controllers including the Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock 4, all things Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S related, and the Nintendo Switch Pro. By doing so, they get to use optimized default key bindings as well as a “few smaller fixes to controller compatibility” although not much clarity has been offered on what that actually means. The main advantage here is being able to use a controller that feels comfortable elsewhere.

The full line-up of games that offer the update includes the Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania & Contra which includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse, Contra and Super C. Modern controller support is also available for Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, and Silent Hill 4: The Room.

‘Proper’ controller support should be a welcome move for many players, especially when encountering the memorable Psycho Mantis boss fight in the iconic PlayStation 1 game.

A Metal Gear Solid movie adaptation is in the works with Oscar Isaac taking the lead role. Recently, he explained he wanted to play Solid Snake “because I love the games.”

A recently discovered Metal Gear Solid glitch helped speed runners break the world record for completion showing there’s still life in the 23-year-old game.