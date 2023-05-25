‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’ remake announced

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is officially on the way.

Konami revealed a trailer for the remake, titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, during the May 24 PlayStation showcase. The original game, released in 2004 on the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo 3DS, was led by Hideo Kojima.

The cinematic trailer – which does not include any gameplay – kicks off with a close-up of ants crawling toward a dead frog, which is then whisked away by a bird. The bird flies through a foggy swamp with gunfire echoing in the background. The bird finally lands on a log, where it is attacked by snakes and crocodiles. The camera pans away to a tree in the background, to reveal Big Boss — aka Naked Snake — emerging from the water.

A release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has yet to be announced, though Konami has confirmed that it will arrive on PS5. Per the official Konami website, the game will also release on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 will release in autumn 2023! Keep your eyes on us for more details. 👀 You can check out the teaser site HERE: https://t.co/NjfLczFmEY#MetalGearSolid #MGSVol1 #MG35th pic.twitter.com/lkAwFQvGSE — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) May 24, 2023

Additionally, Konami has also announced the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, which will bring the original versions of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2 and 3 to “current platforms” in Autumn this year. The version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater included in the Master Collection will differ from the upcoming remake, which is expected to arrive at a later date.

Per Konami’s website, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will “allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released” on modern consoles.

Rumours of a Snake Eater remake popped up as early as October 2021, with Virtuos at the helm following a restructuring at Konami. Further evidence of the alleged remake has recently been spotted on the LinkedIn page of a lead software engineer at the Virtuos’ Shanghai branch. The post stated that from October 2018 to June 2019 he was working on an “unannounced 3A Action Adventure game remake.”

Most recently in January, Quinton Flynn, the voice actor behind Raiden, strongly hinted that Konami was due to make a Metal Gear announcement in the following weeks.