‘Metal: Hellsinger’ DLC adds “essential” tracks from Gorillaz, Paramore and more

Rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger has launched its Essential Hits Pack, downloadable content (DLC) that adds tracks from the likes of Disturbed, Depeche Mode, and Gorillaz.

The Essential Hits Pack launched yesterday (June 13) and is described as a “mixed-genre pack of eight hit songs from some of the biggest bands in the world”.

While Metal: Hellsinger‘s soundtrack has traditionally been grounded in metal since launching last year, the Essential Hits Pack is “not just for metalheads,” according to the DLC’s latest trailer — check it out below.

As for the DLC’s contents, you can check out its full tracklist below.

Gorillaz — ‘Feel Good Inc.’

Paramore — ‘Misery Business’

Muse — ‘Uprising’

Icona Pop — ‘I Love It (feat. Charlie XCX)’

Depeche Mode — ‘Personal Jesus’

Disturbed — ‘Down With The Sickness’

DVBBS & Borgeous — ‘Tsunami’

Galantis — ‘Runaway (U & I)’

Hellsinger‘s Essential Hits Pack is priced at £8.09, and is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Essential Hits Pack will mark Hellsinger‘s second DLC release, following Dream Of The Beast — which was launched in March and introduced original tracks from Lacuna Coil‘s Cristina Scabbia and Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos.

They all join the game’s original soundtrack, which features new tracks from Arch-Enemy‘s Alissa White-Gluz, Matt Heafy (Trivium), and Serj Tankian (System Of A Down), and more.

We hailed Metal: Hellsinger‘s soundtrack as “phenomenal” in our four-star review of the game, which also praised the shooter’s level design and gunplay.

“In a quiet year for shooters, Metal: Hellsinger takes centre stage,” reads NME‘s review. “Though its story is a bit too quick in calling for an encore, an original and thrilling rhythm mechanic cements The Outsiders’ debut as a must-play for FPS fans. A joint celebration of metal and arcade shooters, Metal: Hellsinger – to put it simply – shreds.”

