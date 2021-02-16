‘Metro Exodus’ Enhanced Update will be free for existing PC owners

4A Games have announced a free Enhanced Version of Metro Exodus for PC, alongside the free updates coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

4A Games shared a blog post which outlined their plans for the update which will include ray tracing, and various other graphical updates that the update will offer for free.

Explaining the features of the enhanced edition, the post said: “We have built an all-new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline that brings a number of optimizations, upgrades, and new features to the Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting that we pioneered with the original release of Metro Exodus“.

The update will require a Ray Tracing GPU as part of its minimum specification. 4A Games said that “it is not a simple ‘patch’ to the base game – instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players.”

The update will be free to owners of Metro Exodus on Steam, Epic Game Store and GoG. 4A Games have said that the Enhanced Edition can be expected later this Spring.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of the update also promises 4K/60FPS performance, with ray tracing available. The Series S version is targeting 1080P/60FPS performance, and will still feature ray tracing. The PS5 version will also support the DualSense’s haptic feedback features.

All console versions of the update will be free, and will support FOV sliders, a first for console versions of a Metro game.