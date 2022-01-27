‘Metroid Prime 4’ developer is hiring for the long-awaited sequel

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios is currently hiring for two roles to help develop the highly anticipated sequel.

Earlier today, Retro Studios posted a job listing on Twitter highlighting that it is looking for a tools engineer and a technology engineer to join them on their “journey to develop Metroid Prime 4!” The listing also shows that they are currently hiring for a variety of other roles, including an environment designer, environment artist, and character artist.

We are looking for a 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿 and a 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿 to join us on our journey to develop Metroid Prime 4!#GameJobs #GameDev #GameDevJobshttps://t.co/NWVPLGvVVc pic.twitter.com/Kz7pGFEDDZ — Retro Studios (@RetroStudios) January 27, 2022

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, January 25, was the three year anniversary of the announcement that development on Metroid Prime 4 had been scrapped and that Retro Studios, the original developers of the Prime trilogy, were taking over development duties. The sequel was announced back in 2017, with the only piece of information regarding the game being that it was simply in development.

Details on Metroid Prime 4 are practically non-existent, and Retro Studios hasn’t tweeted since December 2020, in which it sais it is also looking to hire new staff. This latest job listing does imply that the game is still in active development, but it’s impossible to say how far along the game might be at this point.

Nintendo has no shortage of games to keep players occupied in the meantime, though. Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches tomorrow, January 28, and Kirby And The Forgotten Land has a release date of March 25. Also currently slated to release some time this year is the highly anticipated sequel to Breath Of The Wild, though no release window other than 2022 has been set for it.

