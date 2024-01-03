Mickey Mouse horror ‘Infestation ’88’ changes title after neo-Nazi allegations

Upcoming horror game Infestation ’88 has been renamed following backlash over alleged neo-Nazi references in the title.

The game is based on Steamboat Willie, one of the earliest cartoons to feature the character of Mickey Mouse. The cartoon entered the public domain days ago, meaning that it can be used in projects without fear of being sued by Disney.

After claims online that Infestation ’88 contains references to neo-nazi symbolism (primarily due to the number 88 in the title being used as code by neo-Nazis for a historic Nazi salute along with several messages from users of the games Discord server), the developer has changed the title to Infestation Origins.

Developer Nightmare Forge Games released a statement to IGN, confirming that the name was originally supposed to simply be a reference in the year 1988 when the game is set.

“Unfortunately, at this time of its announcement, we were unaware of any additional meanings the number ’88’ has. Through feedback from the community, we learned it did, and therefore made this name change ASAP,” the statement reads.

“We want to apologise for our ignorance on this topic and appreciate that it was brought to our attention so we could address it. There is no intentional use of Nazi symbolism in our game nor studio, and we’ll continue to address any concerns as they arise. We strongly stand against Nazism and hate in any form.”

The trailer for the game also came under fire for seemingly using assets from the Unity Store in a similar way to other games, as noted by Motherboard.

Motherboard also noted that the voiceover used in the trailer sounded like AI, with a spokesperson for the developer confirming this suspicion.

“Given that was an initial announcement trailer, and due to time constraints, we did utilize a premium version of Elevenlabs AI as a placeholder until we hire real voice actors for the actual in-game voice narrations,” the developer said to Motherboard.

In other gaming news, modders are working to bring The Day Before back following the announcement that the game is closing.