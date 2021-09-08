Microsoft acquires video editing tool Clipchamp, could come to Xbox

Microsoft has acquired the online video editing tool Clipchamp, and it could be a way to edit and share clips through the Windows and Xbox ecosystems.

The news came from a blog post by corporate vice president of the Office Media Group Chris Pratley, who said that “As a web app that uses the full power of your PC, Clipchamp is a natural fit to extend the cloud-powered productivity experiences in Microsoft 365 for individuals, families, schools, and businesses.

“It’s also a great fit for Microsoft Windows,” Pratley adds. “Which is a platform for boundless creativity. Whether you are editing game clips, making a school project, putting together a memory of your kids, or assembling the next indie short, Clipchamp and Microsoft will help you express yourself through the emotional power of video.

“If you are already a Clipchamp user, it’s all going to get better with more options, more power, and the easy creation experience you love.”

Clipchamp was founded in 2013 and is an in-browser video editing and sharing tool. Pratley also said that “Clipchamp’s technical approach is to combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration, something that was formerly limited to traditional video applications.”

Elsewhere, Windows 11 launches on October 5, and it will be a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs. All of these eligible devices will be offered a free upgrade by mid-2022, according to Microsoft.

In other news, the MechWarrior franchise is returning to PlayStation consoles after 20 years, as MechWarrior 5: mercenaries and its DLC are launching on PS4 and PS5 on September 23.

It will include cross-play and the ability to play alongside any host that owns the game’s DLC.