Microsoft announces new range of accessibility-focused accessories

Microsoft has announced a new range of accessibility-focused accessories aimed at assisting people who have problems using a traditional mouse and keyboard.

Created in partnership with people with disabilities, the new accessories consist of three main components. These are an Adaptive Mouse, Adaptive Buttons, and an Adaptive Hub. The idea is that each component is highly adaptable with the first two augmented using 3D printed accessories so that users can customise mouse and keyboard inputs appropriately.

Essentially, Microsoft has developed a system that takes into account that every person’s mobility needs are different.

The new Adaptive Mouse can be customised with a thumb support or tail extension, or it can be used as a flat and compact device.

The Adaptive Hub can replace or augment a regular keyboard. It can also be paired with up to four wireless Adaptive Buttons that can offer different button toppers. These include a d-pad, joystick, or dual button. They work with standard 3.5mm assistive tech switches.

The accessories will be launched sometime in the autumn. The focus is on them working with the Microsoft Surface Pro and Windows PCs. The latter may make it easier for disabled players to control games. It should be possible to configure and 3D print inputs to suit the player, and the game being played too.

In the past, Microsoft launched the Xbox Adaptive Controller to help players. Last year, a key figure in the creation of the controller said that he felt efforts to expand access had hit “a bit of a plateau”.

In other gaming news, a developer who worked on Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order has claimed that racism stopped the game from having a black main character.