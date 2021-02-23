Microsoft announces Xbox Games With Gold titles for March 2021

Microsoft have announced their next batch of titles to release through Games With Gold, which is available to Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Announced on the Xbox website earlier this evening, subscribers will be able to download and play Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3 and Port Royale 3.

Warface: Breakout is a strategic co-op and PvP shooter released for PS4 and Xbox One during 2020, which currently has a Metacritic rating of 77.

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse is a roguelike co-op twin-stick shooter which tasks players with taking down hordes of llamas, released on Windows and Xbox in 2018.

The monthly classic line up includes Metal Slug 3, a retro side-scrolling shooter which released in 2000, and 2012’s Port Royale 3, a business simulation game set in the Caribbean.

This month’s Games With Gold offering has a total value of £46, and all four games will only be available for a short period of time from the day of release. Players can download Warface: Breakout and Metal Slug 3 on March 1, while Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse and Port Royale 3 will be available on March 16.

