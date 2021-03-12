Microsoft-Bethesda deal was about “delivering great exclusive games” to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has revealed Microsoft’s intentions for its recent acquisition of Bethesda Softworks’ parent company ZeniMax Media.

Following the news that the acquisition had been finalised, members of the Xbox and Bethesda team took part in a roundtable discussion today (March 12) to talk more about the deal and the future of the partnership moving forward.

During the discussion, Spencer revealed that Xbox Game Pass was at the heart of the historic deal all along. “[For] an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists,” he said.

“That’s our goal, that’s why we’re doing this, that’s the root of this partnership that we’re building. The creative capability we’re gonna be able to bring to market for Xbox customers is gonna be the best it’s ever been for Xbox after we’re done here,” Spencer continued.

However, Spencer was also quick to reiterate that Microsoft and Bethesda will continue to honour games and franchises on other platforms: “Obviously, I can’t sit here and say that every Bethesda game is exclusive. We know that’s not true.”

He continued: “There’s contractual obligations that we’re gonna see through, as we always do in every one of these instances. We have games that exist on other platforms and we’re gonna go support those games on the platforms they’re on.”

One such game that will release as an exclusive on a rival platform is Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, which is scheduled to release on PS5 and PC. “The acquisition hasn’t affected day-to-day development of Deathloop, which we’re developing exclusively for PlayStation 5 on console and also PC,” confirmed a Bethesda spokesperson.

Watch a segment of Spencer’s discussion below.

On March 9, Spencer confirmed that “some new titles in the future” from Bethesda will be “exclusive to Xbox and PC”. However, Spencer did not explicitly mention which future Bethesda titles or franchises will be Xbox exclusives.